Mary Lou Roskoski

Mary Lou Roskoski, 94, a lifelong resident of Virginia, died unexpectedly on Monday, January 30, 2023.

She was born July 13, 1928 and was the daughter of William and Margaret (Forst) Popelka. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School. Mary Lou married Harry Roskoski on September 11, 1948. She was employed by J.C. Penney, Sears & Roebuck and Northwestern Bell where she began her career as a telephone operator and then became the first frame woman at the company. Mary Lou was a lifelong member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, a member of the Telephone Pioneers and a member and past President of the Virginia Senior Citizen’s Center. Mary Lou spent many hours volunteering with the AEOA, the Special Olympics, St. Michaels Health Center and a few other places. She was recognized for her volunteerism with the St. Louis County Volunteer of the Year Award. She gifted her time to others in so many ways and had a great thirst for knowledge. Mary Lou was a loving mother, grandmother and proud great grandmother who will always be remembered for her determination and independence along with her love for the cabin.

