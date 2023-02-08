Mary Lou Roskoski
Mary Lou Roskoski, Age 94, a life long resident of Virginia, died unexpectedly on Monday, January 30, 2023.
She was born July 13, 1928 and was the daughter of William and Margaret (Forst) Popelka.
She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School. Mary Lou married Harry Roskoski on
September 11, 1948. She was employed by J.C. Penney, Sears & Roebuck and Northwestern Bell where she began her career as a telephone operator and then became the first frame woman at the company.
Mary Lou was a lifelong member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, a member of the Telephone Pioneers and a member and past President of the Virginia Senior Citizen’s Center.
Mary Lou spent many hours volunteering with the AEOA, the Special Olympics, St. Michaels Health Center and a few other places. She was recognized for her volunteerism with the St. Louis County Volunteer of the Year Award. She gifted her time to others in so many ways and had a great thirst for knowledge.
Mary Lou was a loving mother, grandmother and proud great grandmother who will
always be remembered for her determination and independence along with her love for the cabin.
Mary Lou is survived by her children: Lynn Gentilini of Cloquet, Robert (Sherri Dunbar) Roskoski of Duluth and Sally (John) Dombrowski of Maple Grove, a sister: Barbara Nobens of Ely Lake; grandchildren: Dr. Gina Gentilini (Dr. Chad Powell), Donny (Shari) Gentilini, Kristin (Ryan) Leadens, Kaydee (Brad Ziemer) Dombrowski, Scott (Stacey) Dunbar, Terry (Ashley) Dunbar, and Kim (Brad) Brzezinski; 13 great-grandchildren and in-laws Bob and Margaret Roskoski, Marion Popelka and Marguerite Rooney.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harry and siblings; Jean Staudahar, Betty Moldenhauer and Billy Popelka; son-in-law Donald Gentilini.
A heartfelt thanks to our cousin, Susan Tuomela, and friends Clyde and Gayle Frosaker and Dennis and Kaye Jorgenson for being so caring and for their special friendships with our mother.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Virginia, MN. Reverend Father Brandon Moravitz will celebrate the Mass. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Church. Interment will take place at the Cavalry Cemetery in Virginia.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cro, A Bauman Family Funeral Home
in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
