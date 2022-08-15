Mary Lou Paris, 89, of Hutter died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at her home in Hutter under Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospice care.

She was born Aug. 16, 1932 in Elcor, Minn., to John and Frances (Stupca) Potocnik. Mary Lou was a graduate of Gilbert High School, attended Virginia Junior College and earned her Bachelors in Education from the University of Minnesota.

