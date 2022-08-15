Mary Lou Paris, 89, of Hutter died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at her home in Hutter under Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospice care.
She was born Aug. 16, 1932 in Elcor, Minn., to John and Frances (Stupca) Potocnik. Mary Lou was a graduate of Gilbert High School, attended Virginia Junior College and earned her Bachelors in Education from the University of Minnesota.
She student taught in North Branch, Minn., and later in Ely. On December 26, 1959 she married Andrew Paris. Mary Lou worked for Erie Mining Company in the accounting department, served as Registrar at the Vermilion Community College and was a homemaker who worked on the family farm in Hutter.
She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Mary Lou enjoyed reading, baking and knitting socks, scarves and mittens. She served as caretaker for her parents and brother for many years and in her later years enjoyed a trip or two to the casino.
Survivors include her husband, Andrew; son, James of Hutter; sister, Mildred (Jacob) Zollar of Bloomington; brother, Richard (Barbara) Potocnik of Arcadia, FL; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances; siblings: Genevieve (Leonard) Phillipich and John “Jack” Potocnik.
Funeral Mass for Mary Lou will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish as celebrant. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with recitation of the rosary at 6:30 p.m.
Visitation will also be one hour prior to the mass at church on Thursday. Burial will be at a later date in the Gilbert Cemetery.
