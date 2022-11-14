Mary Lou Lindgren, 85, of Hibbing, MN passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 11, 2022, with family by her side.
Mary Lou was born on Aug. 22, 1937, to Lucille (Anderson) and Jack Zozgornik in Hibbing, Minn.
She graduated from Hibbing High School where she and her husband Ronald Lindgren settled down shortly after and started their family. She spent the majority of her career working for Avon for 25 plus years and was known by many as the Avon Lady.
During her retirement, Mary Lou loved traveling; some of her well loved destinations included the black hills, Arizona, Wisconsin and Florida.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Richard) Manner; sister, Karen Tronnes; granddaughters: Rebecca Manner, Michele Manner, Jennifer (Craig) Maki, Jamie (Joe) Nielsen; and her great grandchildren: Morgan, Brayden, Bryce, Lainey, Kylie, Carson, Emilee; and great great granddaughter, Hadley. And she is ‘Aunt Lou’ to many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucile and Jack; husband, Ronald; son, Matthew Lindgren; grandson, Jason Lindgren; brother, Jim Zozgornik.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Open Door Church in Hibbing where she was a longtime member. There will be a visitation held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held at Maple
Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Open Door Church.
