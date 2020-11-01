Mary Lou Kirkpatrick, 67, of Chisholm, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 14, 1953, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Robert II and Helen (Moore) Donnelly. She was a graduate of Lakewood, High School in Cleveland, Ohio, and obtained an Associate of Arts degree at Hibbing Community College. She had lived in Cleveland and Lakeland, Ohio, Ft. Meyers, Fla., and South Carolina before making her home in the Hibbing and Chisholm area. Mary Lou was united in marriage on March 15, 1991, to Harry L. Kirkpatrick. She was a former chairwoman of the Hibbing Northern Lakes Girl Scouts, and the Chisholm PTSA, and a former coach of the Chisholm Little League baseball. She enjoyed gardening, decorating her yard, camping, and planning for the holidays. She was very proud of receiving 2nd place this year in Chisholm’s yard beautification contest. Her greatest love was taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Harry; children: Heather (Kevin) Irwin Woodall, Misti (David) Irwin Kelly, Susanne (Gary) Irwin Dragon, Dennis Kirkpatrick and Chris Kirkpatrick; grandchildren: Scott (Marci), Samantha (Richard), Charles, Madeline, Catie, Andrew, Riley, Aiden and Asher; great-grandchildren, Richard and Lola; sister, Michalann (Robert) O’Neil; niece, Kristina; many friends, “adopted” children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William and Patrick; and her late husband, Lloyd Irwin.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Rupp Funeral Home Chapel in Chisholm.
To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.