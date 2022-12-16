Mary Lee Smith
March 13, 1951—December 15, 2022
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Lee Smith, of Hoyt Lakes, Minn. Mary was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. She passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2022, at the age of 71.
Mary was born on March 13, 1951, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Lester and Irene (nee Dodge) Scalph. Her family moved to Tacoma, Wash., when she was a young girl. After she married her first husband, Harold (Paul) Simmonsen, in 1968, they moved to San Diego, Calif., and then to Aurora, Minn. where they raised their three children. Mary married her second husband, Bob Smith, in 1985. Bob passed away in 2007.
Professionally, Mary was an accomplished insurance agent who loved helping her clients navigate the transition from work to retirement. Mary received numerous awards for her strong work ethic and dedication to her clients.
In her free time, Mary enjoyed cooking, camping, fishing, traveling, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends.
Mary is survived by her children, Kim (Jim) Wentzlaff, Kevin Simmonsen, and Mike (Jen) Simmonsen; stepchildren, Kathi Daugherty, Margie Nelson, Diane (Mike) Gordon, Laura Montgomery, and Marty Smith; grandchildren, Michael (Rochelle) Gryta, Kian, Kellan, Trinity, and Zendaya Wentzlaff, Hailey and Dylan Meyer, and Colton Mattson; her great grandchildren, Ella and Melody Gryta; and her sisters, Nancy (Tom) McGuire and Pamela (Tim) Parker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; grandson, Darwin Meyer; sister, Geri Johnson; and stepsons-in-law, Andy Deutsch, Dennis Daugherty, and John Nelson.
Per Mary’s wishes, a private family service will be held at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. Burial will be in Hoyt Lakes Cemetery.
Mary will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her kind and caring nature touched the lives of many, and she will be forever in our hearts.
