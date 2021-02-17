Mary L. Juhl, 76, of Tower, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 8, 1944, in Buffalo Center, Iowa, to Ervin and Elizabeth (Stowe) Halvorson and grew up in Rake, Iowa. Mary received her Bachelor’s Degree from Luther College and her Master’s Degree in Psychology from St. Mary’s College.
On July 8, 1967, she married John Juhl in Rake, Iowa, and helped found the family business, Jaytech, where she worked as an advisor in the water treatment business. She also worked in the Church as a Youth Director and Stephen Ministry Trainer, as well as a volunteer at the airport.
Mary is survived by her husband, John Juhl of Lake Vermilion; two sons, Mark Juhl of Fountain Hills, Ariz., and Christopher (Jenny) Juhl of Savage, Minn.; three grandchildren, Tommy, Michael and Reagan Juhl; and a sister, Carol (Kermitt) Brandt of Moorhead, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the summer.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
