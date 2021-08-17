A memorial mass for Mary Kay will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.

The mass will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing, Minn.

Coffee and dessert to follow the service in the church hall.

