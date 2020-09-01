Mary Kay Klarich, 72, of St. Paul, Minn., and formerly of Buhl, died Saturday, Aug.15, 2020, in South St. Paul.

She was born January 1, 1948, in Virginia, Minn., the daughter of Matt and Kathryn (Marincel) Klarich. Mary Kay grew up in Buhl, was a 1966 graduate of Martin Hughes High School, and earned an AA Degree from Mesabi Community College. Upon graduation Mary Kay moved to St. Paul and worked her entire career for the Honeywell Corporation.

Mary Kay is survived by her siblings, Paul Klarich of Faribault and Maxine (Jim) Hecimovich of Mountain Iron; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Maggie Bakke; and partner, Julie Mattson.

Private family services were held.

Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia.

