Mary Kay Galli, longtime resident of Hibbing, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
She was born May 17, 1950, to Eli and Valerie (Spenko) Hecimovich in Chisholm. Mary was employed at Fairview Range Medical Center as a RN in Hibbing. She was a member of the Hibbing Catholic Community in Hibbing. Some of Mary’s favorite pastimes were crafting, ceramics, and antiquing.
Mary is survived by her children, Michael (Mandy) Galli, Hibbing, Nick Galli, Hibbing, and Steve (Heather) Galli, Keewatin; sister, Karen (Jim) O’Connell, Oakdale, Minn.; and four grandchildren: Michael and Benny Galli, Aubrey Christianson-Johnson, Ethan Johnson; and her former husband, Tony Galli.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Sue Spawn.
Per Mary’s request, there will be no services at this time.
The Galli family would like to thank Guardian Angels for the excellent care Mary received for the past 3 years.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
