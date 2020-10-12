Mary Kathryn Brancich Latick, was born in Chisholm, Minn., on May 25, 1938, to first generation Americans, Jasper Brancich and Mary Milkovich. She is the oldest in the family, followed by Rosemarie (Sully Gilbert) Jasper D. and Libby Wallace.
Mary Kay graduated from the Chisholm Public School and then completed the secretarial program at Minnesota School of Business.
She worked for Moland Brothers in Duluth, then U.S. Steel in Hibbing and then began as a teller and advanced to vice-president of First Federal Savings and Loan in Hibbing.
She met the love of her life, Warner Latick and they were married at St. Joseph’s Church in Chisholm on June 18, 1960. They lived in Hibbing for 40 years before moving to Hot Springs Village.
Mary Kay had many gifts and talents. She would see a need and step right in to help anyone. She and Warner were amazing dancers and moved like Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers on the dance floor.
Her love of music was apparent in her love of playing her cello. She has been actively playing with the Village Strings since she moved to the village.
She volunteered making braille books for the Lions Club, counted money at church, was always seen picking up trash, helping friends and neighbors. Was still active at the dance club and was the bus monitor for the symphony in Little Rock.
It can be said that Mary Kay was always on the move and always stayed in contact with her friends through snail mail, phone calls and organizing get togethers.
Survivors include Sully Gilbert, Minneapolis, Minn.; Libby Wallace, Rochester, Minn.; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved Warner; brother, J.D.; and her parents, Jasper A. and Mary Brancich.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Sacred Heart Church in Hot Springs Village.
Online condolences can be made at www.cedarvalefuneral.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.