Mary K. Haapala, 63, of Virginia, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her residence.

A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia. The family requests masks to be worn and to social distance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mesabi Humane Society in Virginia.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

2
1
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries