Mary Josephine Thesing, 87, of Gilbert, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Essentia Health Virginia Hospital with daughters by her side.
Mary Josephine Thesing, 87, of Gilbert, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Essentia Health Virginia Hospital with daughters by her side.
Mary was born on August 25, 1935, in Itasca, Minn., to William Gordon and Mary Josephine (Carpenter) Edwards. She was united in marriage to Herbert Alois Thesing Sr. on July 26, 1952, in Coleraine, Itasca, Minn.
Mary operated “Mary’s Daycare” out of her home, starting after her husband passed away, for many of the neighborhood families. She enjoyed her vegetable gardens in the summer, especially her tomatoes. Her logic was, “the more the better”. She was always busy doing something, and when relaxing she enjoyed reading, playing solitaire, and doing word searches. Mary was a member of the United Methodist Church of Gilbert, she also enjoyed getting together with the members when they made pasties.
Mary is survived by her children, Christine (Don) Mitchell of Missoula, Mont.; Barbara (David) Vasquez of Mesa, Ariz., Linda (James) Hall of Gilbert, Minn., Beverly Thesing of Panama City, Fla., David Thesing of Gilbert, Minn., and Shelli Doe of Gilbert, Minn.; and sisters: Sharon Gangl and Charlotte Wilson; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Edwards; her husband, Herbert Alois Thesing Sr. (1981); a granddaughter, Cheryl Owens; a son, Herbert Alois Thesing Jr. (2012); and siblings: Richard, Margaret Nelson, William, Paul and Neil.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Gilbert Community United Methodist Church with Pastor Marylou Sixberry officiating. A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Monday at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
