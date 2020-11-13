Mary Jo Palvere 69, of Eveleth, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Mary Jo was born in Eveleth in 1951, where she graduated High School and remained a proud resident throughout her life. She had many service industries jobs through the years and really enjoyed the socializing that went along with them.
She loved going on daily outings with her boyfriend, Randy Linders, and spending time with her rescue dog, Joey, and her other furry friends.
She was a very active, lifelong member of Resurrection Catholic Church and a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Margaret 1888.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen (Rozinka) Palvere; and her brother, LeRoy Palvere.
A memorial service will be scheduled for Mary Jo at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.