Mary Jo Palvere, 69, of Eveleth, Minn., passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Charles Flynn.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. To watch the service live, please go to: https://youtu.be/QMA2HQpYWFI

Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com

