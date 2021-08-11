Mary Jane Suomala, age 66, longtime resident of Cook, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in her home.
She was born March 31, 1955, in Chisholm, Minn., the daughter of Hugo and Aileen (Sandback) Suomala. She was a graduate of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes high school.
Mary is survived by her siblings: Lavina Gilbert of Mt. Iron, Minn., Lee VanDamme of Glencoe, Minn., Lilly Nybo of Eveleth, Minn., John (Char Perry) Suomala of Stanchfield, Minn., and Phyllis (Dean Johnson) Suomala of Buhl, Minn.; and two granddaughters: Hanna and Gracie Suomala.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter: Sadie; and brother: Maurice.
A private gathering to celebrate Mary’s life will be held at a later date.
Inurnment will be in the Greenwood cemetery.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
