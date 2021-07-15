Mary Jane Latvala, 92, of Nashwauk, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Majestic Pines Assisted Living.
Mary Jane was born in 1929 to William and Martha Mansur in Elk River, Minn.. She grew up and attended schools in Elk River, graduating in 1947 from Elk River High School. Mary Jane went on to obtain her Associates Degree in Elementary Education from St. Cloud Teachers College in 1949. She taught second grade at Nashwauk Elementary.
Mary Jane was united in marriage to Robert Latvala on June 30, 1951, at the Methodist Church in Elk River. She was part owner and director of the Keewatin First National Bank until 1988. She was a member of Nashwauk Lutheran Church, Hibbing Artist Association, and a former member of CMMC Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, Eastern Star Member, a cub scout and girl scout volunteer, and a hospice volunteer. Mary Jane enjoyed reading, painting, and puzzles.
She is preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Gladys Mansur; brothers, Don and Bill Mansur; and special friend, Vi Latvala.
Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 70 years, Robert; children: Jane (Bill) Rosenmarkel, Nancy (Dave) DiCarlo, James (Cindi) Latvala, and David (Susan) Latvala; sisters, Bonnie (Milt) Latvala, and Diane (Les) Lindholm; grandchildren: Bobby, Jill, Cari, Kristen, Daniel, Erin, and Sean; and nine great-grandchildren, Allyson, Joshua, Ty, Cali, Avery, Jocelyn, Gabriella, Madison, Luke.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Nashwauk Lutheran Church in Nashwauk. Rev. Aaron Lofgren will officiate.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Burial will be at Nashwauk Cemetery in Nashwauk at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Nashwauk Lutheran Church or Itasca Hospice.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.