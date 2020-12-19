Mary Jane Johnson, a longtime resident of Duluth, Minn., passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Virginia, Minn., attended by her family.
Mary Jane was born June 30, 1924 in Grey Eagle, Minn. The daughter of William and Mary (Bluth) Sabart. She spent many years in the Brainerd area where her parents lived. Upon moving to Virginia, MN she met and married James A. Johnson June 23, 1962 where they lived for several years prior to moving to Duluth. They enjoyed a busy and active life serving at Christ Lutheran Church, raising and enjoying their children and grandchildren in their home over 40 years, and celebrated 49 years of marriage. Throughout her 96 years, Mary Jane had an abundance of life experiences including: staying home as the eldest daughter to help on the family farm, serving as a “Rosie the Riveter” during WWII, a business owner, enjoying camping, snowmobiling, travel, and many flight adventures with Jim in their single engine aircraft. Her timely sense of humor, love of dancing, and lively personality always let you know she was ready to celebrate. She was a homemaker, enjoyed knitting and other hand work, tending her meticulous yard and flower beds, but her greatest joy was family. Mary Jane was a loving and caring person; whether she was with family or friends there was sure to be stories, laughter, and hugs. She was loved and will be missed by many.
Mary Jane is survived by her children, Patricia (John) Gunderson, Gary (Linda) Hadersbeck, Peggy (Frank) Fabish, and Deborah (Colleen Bakken) Johnson; step-children, Paulette (Doug) Pikop, Al (Connie) Johnson, Randy (Bonnie) Johnson, and Cindy Rea Johnson; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Ernest Hadersbeck in 1957; her husband, James Johnson in 2011; seven brothers; and two sisters.
Her family would like to thank the Edgewood Memory Care staff for the loving care given to their mother (MJ) as many called her. There was a mutual love and admiration between the staff and Mary Jane. Also, the family expresses deep thanks for the care given by the hospice staff. The love of so many who surrounded Mary Jane will forever leave a deep impression of compassionate service and friendship…thank you.
A Memorial Service will take place this summer. Arrangements will be made by Sunrise Funeral Home in Hermantown. Information will be announced at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Caring Edge, 4195 Westberg Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
