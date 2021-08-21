Mary Catherine (Gross) Roeber Rukavina, known by Cathy, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Grand Rapids, Minn.
Mother of six, grandmother of 16, great-grandmother to 39, she is preceded in death by her first husband Norman Dean Roeber of Pilger NE (d. 1961), and her second husband, George Anthony Rukavina of Chisholm MN (d. 1992). As a widow with six young children in 1961, Cathy Gross Roeber studied history at Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb., and upon completing her degree, moved her children to Chisholm, Minn., where she taught high school history and social studies for eleven years. She married George Rukavina, a fellow teacher, in 1969, after a courtship of board games and cards at the kitchen table. After George died in 1992, Cathy Rukavina began working full time at Fingerhut Corporation in their telemarketing department, first in Eveleth, Minn., and then in Tampa, Fla., before retiring in 2004. Cathy was an active Catholic, and while in Florida and later Maryland, was active in bible study and other church activities. Throughout her life she retained an historian’s curiosity, an abiding faith in God, a love for reading and baking, a talent for bingo, and an unwavering support for all of her children, who were happy and fortunate to support her in her final years.
She is survived by her children: Daniel, Theresa, Thomas, Stanley, Jason, and Carter; her siblings: Joseph Gross, Elizabeth (Gross) Jindra, Michael Gross, Patrick Gross, Bridget (Gross) McNiff, Steve Gross, and John Gross; her 16 grandchildren: Miriam, Bentzie, Naftalie, Tzippy, Itzy, Simi, Joe, Patrick, Graham, Oscar, Trudy, Calvin, Angela, Amber, Luke, and Zach, plus 39 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at a later date in Nebraska followed by a private graveside service at the Chisholm Cemetery, Chisholm.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
