Mary ‘Carol’ Lundstrom, 90, entered her eternal home March 16, 2021 at Franciscan Health Center, Duluth, MN.
She was born Dec. 23, 1930, to Hazel and Jesse Harrom in Duluth, Minn. She married Roy Lundstrom, a WWII navy veteran, May 5, 1950. They were married for 70 years.
Carol was a good friend to many and always had a ready smile and kind word. She was interested in the people around her and what was going on in their lives and she and Roy had deep, lifelong friendships. Carol was a member of the Nashwauk Alliance Church, Ala-non, and Tops. She and Roy were snowbirds for many years enjoying their winters in Arizona and summers in Nashwauk.
Carol is survived by her children, Steve (Ellen) Lundstrom, Nashwauk, Gary (Tim) Lundstrom, Duluth, Mary Kay (Troy) Forsberg, Barnum; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; daughter, Bonnie; her parents; sister, Bette Frenette; brother, Charles "Bud" Harrom.
Carol and Roy’s family express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Franciscan Health and Rehabilitation, as well as Essentia Hospice for the above-and-beyond compassionate care their parents received.
A celebration of life for Carol and Roy will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Nashwauk Alliance Church. Visitation from 11 a.m. to noon. Service from noon to 1 p.m., followed by light lunch and sharing. Masks will be provided and required.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations to mom’s favorite pet project; Operation Christmas Child
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
