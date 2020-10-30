Mary C. (Petroske) Renfors passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at M Health Fairview, in Minneapolis, at the age of 78.
Mary was born at Hibbing General Hospital on her sister’s fifth birthday, Aug.23, 1942, to Walter and Arlyne (Tresider) Petroske.
Mary went to school grades 1 – 8 at Assumption Hall Catholic School in Hibbing. Grades 9 -12 were at Hibbing High School. She attended Hibbing Jr. College and UMD.
On June 13, 1964, she married the love of her life – Ted. Shortly after they moved to Finlayson, Minn., where Ted began his teaching career. Then a move to Sandstone where they remained until this day. She loved working for School Districts 576 and 2580 and worked there for 30 years.
Mary loved playing cards and belonged to the AFS cribbage club, Bridge club, “65” game bunch and Tuesday coffee club. Mary was active in her church where she was a member of the St. Luke’s Ladies Guild and also belonged to the Sandstone Quarry Lions and was a Board of Directors member for Dollars for Scholars.
Mary leaves behind her husband, Ted of 56 years of Sandstone; daughter, Shari Jo (Richard) from Willmar, Minn.; son, Todd (Shari Lynn) from Lakeville, Minn.; sister-in-law, Elizabeth/Bickey Petroske of Virginia, Minn.; brother-in-law Hartley Erickson of Chippewa Falls, Wis.; grandchildren: Patrick Courtney, Nicholas Courtney, Zachary Courtney, Danielle Renfors and Nathan Renfors; extended family: Charles Hendricks (Gina), and children, Dominik, Brooke and Camryn, and Susan Hendricks and children, Deandre, Damien, Jahvoni and Jeffery. She leaves behind many nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and wonderful friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter “Babe” and Arlyne (Tresider) Petroske; her sister, Margaret (Petroske) Erickson; her brother, John “Jack” Petroske; her in-laws, Theodore A. and Rose (Spadaccini) Renfors; her sister-in-law, Virginia (Renfors) Hendricks; and her niece, Ann Petroske.
Funeral service for Mary will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Sandstone.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Methven Funeral Home in Sandstone.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
