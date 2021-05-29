Mary C. Motherway, 102, of Hibbing, passed away on May 21, 2021, at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl.
Mary was born Dec. 24, 1918, to William and Catherine Motherway.
Mary’s fierce independence and thirst for knowledge drove her to earn two college degrees from the University of MN. During WWII, Mary moved to Washington, D.C. to work for the F.B.I. She returned to Hibbing in 1950 and opened the first secretarial service company in the Iron Range area. Mary then taught high school for five years before moving on to the State of MN and subsequently retiring from the University of Minnesota.
While young, Mary spent countless hours on the family farm where she developed her love of nature. Throughout her life, Mary studied history and read literature. Until the age of 101, she rose each day to read the daily papers. In the late 1940’s Mary purchased the family farm and cared for her land for the remainder of her life.
Mary is survived by her youngest brother, Thomas P. Motherway of Eagan, Minn.; brother-in-law, Patrick Shanesy of St. Paul; and countless nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; most beloved niece, Connie Perpich; sisters, Margaret Leino, Catherine Crothers, Rita Hanson, Corrine Laskey and Therese Shanesy; brothers, William F., Joseph, Michael J., and James B. Motherway.
The Motherway family would like to thank the employees of Cornerstone Villa of Buhl (especially LaVonne) and Fairview Hospice of Hibbing for their compassionate care.
A celebration of Mary’s life will take place later this summer.
Honorary pallbearers; Billy Motherway, Bobby Motherway and Tim Lillquist.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.