Mary Antoinette Noson, 98, of Chisholm, formerly of Aurora, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minnesota.
She was born Jan. 30, 1922, in Iska vas, Slovenia to Anton and Marija (Kerzic) Janezic. She immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island at the age of 15. In her earlier years she worked for her aunt who owned and operated a grocery and hardware store in Aurora.
On Oct. 28, 1944, she married John Noson. Mary enjoyed raising her children and was an excellent homemaker. She was a member of the All Slav Club 3 and the Slovenian Women’s Union of America 35. She was an active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a member of its Slovenian Choir and its quilting group. She and John were BINGO volunteers for the White Community Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility for over 25 years.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Renee (William) Putnam of Rochester and Connie (David) Lee of Hibbing; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Dave Pike of Eveleth; step-brothers, Franci and Janez Janezic; several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Marija; step-mother, Julka Janezic; husband, John; daughter, Sherry; brother, Toni; and a sister, Eva.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be held at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Aurora, Minnesota with Fr. Peter Lambert as celebrant.
A public visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. Current COVID mandates will be followed including masking and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Lady of Hope Parish in Aurora.
