Mary Ann Stanich

Mary Ann Cecelia Stanich, 95, of Chisholm, Minn., peacefully passed away on Aug. 29, 2022, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Mary Ann was born on March 23, 1927, to Cecelia and Carl Schmidt in North Hibbing. She graduated from Hibbing High School Class of 1945. She married Donald Stanich June 9, 1945.
Mary Ann was well known for her culinary skills demonstrating at Iron World making walnut potica, strudels, german noodles, gnocchis, sarmas and homemade noodles. She taught Community Education classes in potica, sarmas, Christmas cookies and strudel making. Her door was always open with coffee and food to all. When her children came home from school each day there were always newly items baked.
Mary Ann, started working at 10 years old at the dime store making pies. She won many ribbons at 4H Fairs for her pie making. She worked at the Slovenian Home, Clarks, Tibroc, VFW over the years until she was 80 years old. She was also a poll worker. Her love was playing cards with family especially daughter, Donna, and friends Donna and Gus Kimpling or spending time with family and friends at the casino or on vacation.
Mary Ann felt her biggest accomplishment were her 6 children who all completed higher education.
She is survived by children: John (Shirley) Stanich, Rochester; Michael (Vicky) Stanich, Int’l Falls; Marie (Sheldon) LaBrosse, Port Charlotte, Fla.; Donna (Mark)Warner, Hibbing; Gregory (Susan) Stanich, Stillwater; Carla (Jeff) Mihm, S. St. Paul 15 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren, brothers, Donald (Kathy) Schmidt, Darien, Il, and Robert Schmidt, Albert Lea; sister-in-law, Gail Schmidt, Cloquet; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and grandson, Brandon; her parents; and brothers, Carl, George and Paul Schmidt; and partner of 14 years, Frank Carriveau.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Manor, Chisholm and beloved granddaughter, Stacy Warner, for their great care of Mary Ann. She will be missed by family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Fort Snelling Chapel on Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. until noon, and a luncheon will follow at the VFW Club in Mendota Heights, Minn.
No flowers please. For those wishing to send cards of condolences please send c/o Donna Warner, 11187 Wegener Road, Hibbing, MN 55746.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Stanich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
