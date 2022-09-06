Mary Ann Stanich

Mary Ann Cecelia Stanich, 95, of Chisholm, Minn., peacefully passed away on Aug. 29, 2022, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

Mary Ann was born on March 23, 1927, to Cecelia and Carl Schmidt in North Hibbing. She graduated from Hibbing High School Class of 1945. She married Donald Stanich June 9, 1945.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Stanich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries