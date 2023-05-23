Mary Ann (Sever) Starkman
Mary Ann (Sever) Starkman, 94, of Ely, Minn., died January 27, 2023, at Carefree Living in Babbitt, Minn.
She was born June 3, 1928, in Ely and is the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Pucel) Sever. Mary Ann was married to Jack W. Starkman, on June 8, 1947.
Mary Ann (Dolly) was a proud lifelong resident of Ely, Minn., where she raised her family and ran the family landscaping business with her husband. She was a dedicated businesswoman, volunteer, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed strong connections with her Slovenian heritage and was an active community member in the city and Catholic Church.
As a music lover Dolly was involved with Slovenian and Church choirs. She loved polkas, classical music, and musicals. She donated much of her time and expertise in beautification projects in the City of Ely and the Ely Cemetery and was an active member of the Ely Garden Club. She maintained leadership roles in many of these endeavors. Dolly was proud to have received a key to the city of Ely, in recognition of these efforts. She enjoyed puttering in the yards of her home and cabin; while winter months were filled with sewing, knitting and other handcrafts.
Mary Ann is survived by children: Marie (Tim) Salerno, Sharon Franklin, Daughter-in-law: Bonnie K. Starkman; Grandchildren: Michael (Heidi) Starkman, David Starkman, Matt and Sean (Alyssa) Salerno, John Franklin, Morgan (T.J.) Maglio and great-granddaughters: Jade Starkman, Vivienne Salerno, Quincy Salerno, Annie Salerno; and great-grandsons Logan Salerno, Vincent Maglio and Julian Maglio.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Jack W. Starkman, Son: J. Jack Starkman, Parents: Joseph and Mary (Pucel) Sever, Brother: Joseph M. Sever and Son-in-Law: Thomas Franklin.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of the Care Free Living Center-Babbitt for their daily provision of kind and compassionate care.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, May 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely with visitation one hour prior.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home.
