Mary Ann Salin

Mary Ann Salin, 71, of Eveleth, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 18, 1949, in Eveleth to Thomas and Irene (Inman) Wudinich.

Mary Ann attended Eveleth schools and graduated from Cotton High School. She was united in marriage to Marvin W. Salin on Dec. 27, 1975, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Mary Ann loved playing Bingo, tending to her flowers, working in her yard and her puppies. She especially loved time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, Bruce Salin, Chris (Louisa Feltus) Salin, Tracy (Reed Milos) Salin; granddaughters, Samantha (Curtis), Geneva, Taylor, Kiri; a grandson, Alekzander; great-granddaughters, Nevayah and Novaliyah; sisters, Charlene Frye, Irene Koski; brothers, Thomas, Timothy; special sister-in-law, Cindy Wudinich; good friends, Nancy Lanz, Lillian Luukonen; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended families.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin on April 22, 2019; brothers, Larry, Matthew and Kevin; her parents; and step-father, Leslie Mykkanen.

The family would like to thank Fairview Range Hospice for the care given to Mary Ann.

A private family memorial will be held. A Celebration of Mary Ann’s life will be held from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. Capacity limits will be enforced and social distancing and masks will be required.

Burial in Eveleth Cemetery will be at a later date.

Service information

Oct 29
Celebration of Life
Thursday, October 29, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home
502 Adams Avenue
Eveleth, MN 55734
