Mary Ann Salin, 71, of Eveleth, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 18, 1949, in Eveleth to Thomas and Irene (Inman) Wudinich.
Mary Ann attended Eveleth schools and graduated from Cotton High School. She was united in marriage to Marvin W. Salin on Dec. 27, 1975, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Mary Ann loved playing Bingo, tending to her flowers, working in her yard and her puppies. She especially loved time spent with her family.
She is survived by her children, Bruce Salin, Chris (Louisa Feltus) Salin, Tracy (Reed Milos) Salin; granddaughters, Samantha (Curtis), Geneva, Taylor, Kiri; a grandson, Alekzander; great-granddaughters, Nevayah and Novaliyah; sisters, Charlene Frye, Irene Koski; brothers, Thomas, Timothy; special sister-in-law, Cindy Wudinich; good friends, Nancy Lanz, Lillian Luukonen; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin on April 22, 2019; brothers, Larry, Matthew and Kevin; her parents; and step-father, Leslie Mykkanen.
The family would like to thank Fairview Range Hospice for the care given to Mary Ann.
A private family memorial will be held. A Celebration of Mary Ann’s life will be held from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. Capacity limits will be enforced and social distancing and masks will be required.
Burial in Eveleth Cemetery will be at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.