Mary Ann Peterson, 83, of Biwabik, died Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Spectrum Carefree Living in Aurora with her family by her side.
Mary Ann was born on Sept. 17, 1937, to Louis and Eine (Hill) Karish in Biwabik. She grew up and attended Horace Mann High School in Biwabik. She furthered her education attending business school in Minneapolis. Mary Ann met and married the love of her life, Floyd Peterson. She had worked at the Patterson Insurance Company and then later as a secretary at Mesabi East High School in Aurora, until her retirement. She was a member of the St. John’s Catholic Church in Biwabik, where she sang in the choir and served on their circles. Mary Ann was also a member of the Ascension Group and a Knitting Club. She enjoyed knitting, canning, and making fond memories at her cabin on Wynne Lake. Mary Ann took the greatest pleasure in spending time with her family and delighted in being a grandmother. She will be remembered for her contagious laugh and her beautiful smile. She will be missed dearly.
Survivors include her three children: Wesley (Lena) Peterson of Aurora, Jill (Jason) Carmack of Katy, Texas, and Annie (Dan) Skoglund of Gig Harbor, Wash.; thirteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Karish of Biwabik; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; a son, Wayne Peterson; brother, James Karish; and her parents.
Funeral Mass for Mary Ann will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Biwabik with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky celebrating.
A visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Inurnment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
