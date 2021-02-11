Mary Ann Molick, 76, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Mary Ann was born July 18, 1944, in Biwabik to Emil and Elsie (Waris) Johnson. She lived in Britt prior to moving to St. Cloud 18 months ago. Mary Ann enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas to gamble and attend the races at the Las Vegas Speedway. She also enjoyed playing games on her iPad, keeping in contact with friends and family on Facebook, and spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Mary Ann was a giving and selfless woman.
Survivors include her children, Jay Anderson (Jennifer Kehoe) of Alborn, Minn., Shari Emerson of St. Cloud, Minn., and Jamie Peterson of Britt, Minn.; sister, Kathy (Dale) Mostad of Leonidas, Minn.; grandchildren: Lindsey (Adam), Jennifer, Erin and Kristoffer; and great-grandchildren, Amelia, Alex and Wyatt.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gene Anderson, Ray Peterson and Jerry Molick; son, Ray Anderson; brothers and sisters: Bill, Stanley, Tom, Betty Kleimo and Joyce Hersh.
A special thank you to CentraCare Hospice especially her nurse, Stephanie and massage therapist, Brenda.
At Mary Ann’s request, no services will be held due to COVID 19.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
