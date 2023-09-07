Mary Ann Latick

Mary Ann Latick, 96, of Chisholm, died Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl.

Service information

Sep 13
Memorial Service
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel
205 NW First Street
Chisholm, MN 55719
