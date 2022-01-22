Mary Ann (Jegloski) Walker

Mary Ann Walker passed away peacefully on January 13, 2022 at Brookdale Clairbridge Memory Care in Poulsbo, Washington surrounded by family due to the complications of Dementia.
Mary Ann was born June 25, 1945, at St. Lukes Hospital in Duluth, Minn., to Joseph and Mary (Blazivich) Jegloski. She was raised in Duluth Heights with younger brothers, Steven and Thomas, whom she loved very much. She loved the outdoors from an early age and Minnesota was her happy place. She went to school in Duluth and later graduated from Central High School in 1963. Shortly after graduation, she met and married Rufus Walker and together they had 3 children, Micheal, Teresa and Timothy. They settled in Duluth and then in 1975 moved to the Iron Range. They made their home in Gilbert until 1989. After their divorce in 1990, she graduated from Eveleth Area Vocational Technical Institute with an Associates Degree in Accounting. Over the years, she worked for Kodiak Windows, Days Inn and New Partners in Eveleth, Minn.
Mary Ann was widely known for her avid walking each and every day. She loved walking around Silver Lake, Bailey Lake, Olcott Park, the Mesabi Trail and Virginia Golf Course. She was always looking for a new adventure in beautiful northern Minnesota. She loved meeting all of the interesting, wonderful walkers, neighbors and friends on her walks. Everyone would always say, “There goes Mary Ann again on a walk! Good for her!” She was so happy being free, experiencing the beauty of her surroundings and breathing fresh air. She moved to Washington Manor where she enjoyed her coffee socials and time chatting with her friends and neighbors. She later retired and relocated to Poulsbo, Washington to live with her daughter, Teresa and family. She enjoyed camping, walking and eating home cooked food. Later she moved to Brookdale Clair bridge Memory Care Center. She was a staff favorite because of her smile and kindness.
She is survived by her brother, Steven Jegloski and partner Leanne Smith of Duluth, and her children Micheal (Debra) Walker of Littleton, Colo., Teresa (Richard) Struxness of Poulsbo, Wash., and Timothy (Laura) Walker, Independence, Minn. She also leaves behind grandchildren: Amanda and Nick Watson, Katlyn Struxness and Eli Shoemake, Jessie Walker and Alex Larson, Jenny and Kenneth Hanna Dyb, and Thomas and Stacey Levy. And great-grandchildren, Nicholas Jr. and Hailey Watson. She will be a deeply missed “great” great grandma!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Jegloski; and brother, Thomas.
We would like to thank all of our family, friends and caregivers for their loving care, compassion and love throughout her entire life. She cherished each and every one of you. She wanted to be remembered for being a kind hearted lady who loved her family dearly, enjoyed her daily walks and lived for good food.
At her request, there will be no services. She will be buried at the Gilbert Cemetery and she asked for our family to hold a celebration of Life with lots of food, family and friends at a later date to be determined in Gilbert, Minn.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.