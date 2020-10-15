Mary Ann Hovey, 83, of Virginia, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Waterview Pines in Virginia. God took her away from the pain that she suffered from for many years.
She was born Feb. 23, 1937, in her grandmother’s house in Bemidji, Minn., the daughter of Arthur and Eunice (Collard) Eastman. Mary Ann attended several country schools and Bemidji High School. She moved to the Iron Range at the age of 17 and married Henry Hovey in 1953. They ran Range Petroleum Equipment for over 20 years.
Mary Ann was a homemaker and loved to write poetry and was an avid animal lover, many that were strays and several she took into her home.
She is survived by her children, Nancy Hovey of Eveleth, Brian Hovey of Gilbert and Greg (Mary) Hovey of Oakdale; three step grandchildren, Jessica, Andrew and Audrey; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother; father; three sisters; four brothers; and her ex-husband Henry Hovey.
In lieu of services or flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association and the Mesabi Humane Society.
To leave an online memorial for May Ann please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia.
