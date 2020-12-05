Mary Ann Franz, former longtime resident of Babbitt, Minn., passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Mary Ann was born on Nov. 18, 1945 in Mobridge, S.D., to Carl Arthur and Frieda (Nies) Larson. As a child, the family moved to Emily, Minn., where Mary Ann eventually attended nursing school and also met her husband, Conrad. Mary Ann and Conrad made their residence in Babbitt, where she had many fond memories of friends and the community. Mary Ann was a nurse for 30 years at Ely Bloomenson Hospital. She had two children, Tom and Lisa, and two grandchildren, Mason and Zeb. Mary Ann enjoyed watching and attending rodeos. She loved spending time with family and especially her grandsons.
She is survived by her children, Thomas "Tom" Franz, of Keewatin, Minn., Lisa (Jeffrey) Graves of Keewatin, Minn.; grandchildren, Mason Graves of Camp Lejeune, N.C., Zeb Graves of Keewatin; brothers, Carl (Doreen) Larson, of Crosby, Minn., Doug (Joni) Larson of Emily, Minn., numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Frieda; husband, Conrad; brother, John Larson; and nephew, Jesse James Larson.
Mary Ann will be dearly missed.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
