Mary Ann ‘Fimrite’ Erickson

Mary Ann Erickson, 83, passed away of COVID-19 on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Guardian Angels in Hibbing, with her devoted caregivers by her side.
Mary Ann was born in Thief River Falls, Minn., on April 28, 1937, to Andrew and Marie Fimrite. The youngest of ten children. She was raised and educated in Northwestern Minnesota.
Mary Ann was united in marriage to the love of her life, Marvin Douglas Erickson on May 14, 1955, and they moved to the Iron Range in 1955.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Chisholm. Mary Ann was employed at The Range Center, Inc. – retiring in 1999.
Mary Ann is survived by her children, Denise (Jim) Jacobs, Hastings, Minn. Steve (Joette) Erickson, Side Lake; Carol (Tony) Marturano, Chisholm; grandchildren: Laurie Jacobs (Max Gauthier), Marshall Lautizi, Ryan (Alexis) Erickson, Todd Jacobs, Evan Erickson, Kelly (Nish) Mamtora, Tianna (Josh) Shain, Anthony Marturano, Victoria Marturano; great-grandchildren: Dylan Erickson, Avery Gauthier, Jacob Gauthier, Kylie Erickson, Rome Mamtora, Paxton Shain; sister, Lorraine Bickel of Iowa; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Marvin D. Erickson in 2011; her parents; brothers, Norman Fimrite, Morris Fimrite; and sisters: Bea Hansen, Ethel Mable, Myrtle Minker, Ruth MacFarland, Mae Hanson, Libby Anderson.
Due to COVID-19, a private family funeral will be held at her graveside on Monday, Oct. 19.
The family would like to thank all of mom’s special caregivers and friends at Guardian Angels; they were such a blessing to our mom, and she loved them very much.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
