Mary Ann Fannell, 91, of Chisholm, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Heritage Manor Health Care Center, Chisholm.
She was born June 24, 1930, at Shenango Location in Chisholm to Walter and Mary (Popovich) Johnson. She was a 1948 graduate of Chisholm High School, and obtained a Master’s degree in nursing at Stanislaus State College in California. Mary Ann was united in marriage to Robert M. Fannell on May 12, 1957, in Chisholm. They had made their home in Ceres, Calif., in 1962 before returning to Side Lake in 2004. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Side Lake Quilting Club, loved to cook and sew for her family.
Mary Ann is survived by her five children: Larry Fannell, Victoria Harrington, Karen Blades and Paula Fannell; grandchildren: Matthew Harrington, Alyssa Burton, Jacob Fannell, Jamie Tablit, Lynn Williamson, Kelcie and Leann Blades, Cheyenne Jenkins and Robert Reece Fannell; nine great-grandchildren; and best friend, Cecelia.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Paul Strommer as celebrant.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service in the church.
Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
