Mary Ann “Duffy” McClellan, 90 of Bella Vista, Ark., and formerly a longtime resident of Hibbing, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born Jan. 7, 1931, in Fairmont, Minn., the daughter of Roy and Gertrude (VanBrunt) Nugent; was a graduate of Bemidji High School and attended the Abbott Northwestern School of Nursing. Mary Ann married John A. “Jack” McClellan on July 13, 1952, in Puposky, Minn. They lived in Hibbing, moving to Swan Lake in 1991 and retiring to Bella Vista in 2016. Duffy was a homemaker and worked for Calico Cat for several years. She was a 40+ year member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing, a charter member of PEO Chapter EE in Hibbing, and a member of the Presbyterian Church in Bella Vista.
Duffy was a gifted seamstress, a volunteer in the Bella Vista Library, a former Girl Scout Leader, and was an inspiration to her fellow yoga students. She could find humor in every situation, and loved to laugh, dance, and loved music. Duffy was known for doing cartwheels, her sense of fashion, her ability to make everything beautiful, and she was truly the consummate hostess. She enjoyed playing cribbage and board games, was a fantastic cook, and was always amazed how much time her grandchildren wanted to spend with her, even while being 12 hours away. Duffy was a shining example of how to be a loving partner, a great mother, an incredible grandmother and she devoted her life to her family.
Duffy is survived by her husband of 69 Years, Jack McClellan; children: Kathleen (Ken) Simberg of Andover, Ann (Dan) Moberg of Hibbing; Tom (Kris) McClellan of Hibbing and Linda (John) Lager of Rochester; daughter-in-law, Hope Renskers of Hibbing; brother, Patrick Nugent of Maitland, Fla.; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tim McClellan; and sister, Katherine Clark.
A gathering time for family and friends will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. Masks are required.
A private family service will follow.
Plans for a memorial service in Bella Vista are pending.
Inurnment in the Hibbing Park - Maple Hill Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Memorials are preferred and will be donated to the Bella Vista Library, where Duffy faithfully volunteered.
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
