Mary Ann Berg, 90, longtime resident of Tower died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at her home on Eagle’s Nest Lake.
She was born June 15, 1930, in Soudan, Minn., the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Tekautz) Gornick. She was a graduate of Tower High School and the Duluth School of Business. Mary Ann was united in marriage to Donald Berg at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower.
Mary Ann worked as a homemaker. She also worked at the State Bank of Tower, Vermilion Lumber, Boyer True Value, and Vermilion Fuel & Food. She was a member of St. Martin’s Catholic Church where she served on St. Mary’s Circle, the Catholic Women’s Club, and the Sr. Citizens of Eagle’s Nest. She enjoyed being at the lake, playing “Penny Canasta,” and socializing with friends.
Mary Ann is survived by her children: Robert (Jane) Berg of Tower, Minn., William Berg of Ely, Minn., Mary Jo (William) Coldwell of Florida, James (Jill) Berg of Tower, Minn., and Dawn (Brad) Dahl of Virginia, Minn.; sister, Margie Ahearn of Arizona; grandchildren: Allen (Shannon) Berg, Ryan (Heather) Berg, Kyle (Malissa) Maki, Christopher (Kelsey) Coldwell, Katrina (Bob) Harmelink, Adam Berg, Nathan (Abby) Dahl, Kara (fiancée Chris) Dahl, and Jared Dahl; great-grandchildren: Branden, Emily, McKenna, Cameron, Carter, Kira, Perrie, Rory, and one “on the way”; special friend, Jeff Szalapski; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald in 1987; and brother, Joseph Jr.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower. Fr. Nick Nelson will be the Celebrant.
Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Tower.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to Emily Hadrava, CNP, and to East Range Hospice for the care and compassion they have extended to Mary.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Vermilion, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Tower. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
