Mary Ann Anderson, 94, of Maple Grove Road in Duluth, died on Aug. 30, 2020.
Mary Ann was born at St. Luke’s Hospital on May 16, 1926, to Edward and Esther (Borgstrom) Olson and graduated from Denfeld High School in 1944. Following high school, she enlisted in the Cadet Nursing program at St. Luke’s Hospital. Following graduation, she married Curtis Anderson. She worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital and the Eveleth Hospital. Mary Ann, Curt and their family lived on the South Lindahl Road in Midway Township before moving to Eveleth in 1961. They moved to Pike Lake in 1976 and to Gramercy Park Cooperative in 2000. She and Curt spent over 20 winters in Yuma, Ariz. Mary Ann moved to the Primrose Retirement Community in Duluth in July of 2020. She was a volunteer driver for “Meals in the Home”. She volunteered at St. Luke’s Hospital and at Gramercy Park, where she was a board member.
Mary Ann was a lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church (now Spirit of God Lutheran Church) where she sang in the choir for several years and was on the church council. She was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She served as the Worthy Matron in Eveleth in 1974 and was a very active member in Trinity Chapter #242 in Duluth. She was Past Grand Martha of the State of Minnesota and served as a District Instructor for 15 years. She was a dedicated member of the Masonic Sewing Unit for many years. Over the years, Mary Ann enjoyed life. She was especially fond of traveling, bridge, golf and shooting pool.
Survivors include her daughter, Catherine (Roger) Dahl; son, Michael (Debbie) of Duluth; grandchildren, Michael Jr. (Carlie), Maggie Anderson; great-grandchildren, Katy Anderson, Erika Anderson and Deborah Anderson; nieces and nephews. She is also survived by four step-grandchildren, Sue Erstad, Bonnie (Paul) Flores, Scott (Carrie) Dahl and Kathy (Tony Legg) Wojciechowski; seven step-great grandchildren, Wade, Amy, Michael, Adam, Emily, Patrick and Corey; and four step-great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Curt (in 2003); her sister, Janet Clark of Ohio (in 2014); and her sister, Constance “Connie” Wise of Pennsylvania (in 2020).
Due to the ongoing national pandemic, a Memorial Service and Eastern Star funeral service will be held at a later date, when Mary Ann’s wishes for the service she envisioned can hopefully be fulfilled.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Spirit of God Lutheran Church (PO Box 16114, Duluth, MN 55806) or Trinity Chapter #242 Order of the Eastern Star (Curt & Mary Ann Anderson Scholarship Fund), c/o Cathy Dahl, Secretary, Trinity Chapter, 703 Lincoln Pkwy, Duluth, MN 55806.
Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.
