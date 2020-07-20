Mary Ann Altobell, 91, of Virginia, Minn., passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020.
Mary Ann will be remembered as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who led a life of immeasurable kindness and love. She was a strong, wise, and Godly woman with morals that exemplified her as a truthful and beautiful person. Through the years, Mary Ann had different passions that she enjoyed tremendously; she loved quilting/sewing, cooking, baking, gardening, fishing, playing cards, surfing on her computer, and most of all, being a vital part of her family’s lives. Those who knew her were touched by her grace in many significant ways. Her wit and humor were cherished, always filling a room with laughter and smiles. Mary Ann’s unconditional love for her family and friends left a lasting impression on each and every heart that she touched. This wonderful woman will be sadly missed by all who have come to know her throughout the years.
Mary Ann is survived by her brother, Andy Alexandrovich; her children, Greg (Susan) Altobell, Roxanne (Don) Berry, and Dennis Altobell; grandchildren: Paul (Becky) Altobell, Nick Altobell, Andrew Altobell, Troy Berry, Justin Altobell, and Jessica Altobell; great-grandchildren: Evan, Ashlin, Jonathan, and Charlie. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; as well as her precious cat, Peanut.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Angelina Alexandrovich; and her husband, Steve.
A private celebration of life will be held by her immediate family at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
