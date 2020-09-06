Mary Agnes Dwyer passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her home in Thornton, Colo.
She was born in Hibbing, Minn., to John and Margaret Dwyer. She was the sixth of seven children and the only daughter. Mary graduated from Hibbing High School in 1963. After a year at the college of Saint Scholastica in Duluth, she moved to Los Angeles, Calif., in 1964 and to Colorado in 1972 where she worked at the Denver Federal Center, and later as a drug and alcohol counselor with both the Englewood Federal Correctional Institution and the United States Postal Service. Mary received her Bachelor Degree from Metro State University in 1988 and her Master’s degree in Social work from the University of Denver in 1994, thus fulfilling her interest in people and psychology which led to her becoming a national speaker for Alcoholics Anonymous. Mary devoted her life to raising her two sons in Littleton, Colo., focusing on their education and attending their events. She doted on her grandchildren, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Mary and her husband Walter (Walt) Finley enjoyed spending time with family and traveling to Ireland and Maui.
Mary is survived by her husband, Walt; sons, Doug Jr. (Anne-Marie) Lemieux and Kelly Lemieux; stepchildren, Vic Finley, Kathy Finley Bulgier and Steven Finley; grandchildren: Hannah and Jack, Michael, Carrie, Christine and Shannon; brothers, Tom (Diane), Mick (Dorie) and Eugene; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Jim, Bob and Phil.
Celebration of Life services will occur at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made to the American Cancer Society.
