Mary A. Thompson was born on Sept. 22, 1924, in Buhl, Minn., to parents, John and Anna (Toljan) Stimac. She was the youngest of four children. She had three older brothers: Michael, Paul and George. During the summers and holidays, Mary lived with her aunt and uncle, Manda and Mile Belavich at 608 14th Street North in Virginia. She always considered herself a true “North Sider”.
Mary was a graduate of the class of 1942 from Martin Hughes High School in Buhl. She was proud to be one of three cheerleaders elected by her classmates for the 1941 and 1942 cheerleading squad. She led cheers to a crowd of 10,000 people at the Minneapolis Auditorium in 1941 and at Williams Arena in 1942, when the Buhl Bulldogs won the state basketball championship titles. She was always quick to point out that this was a single class state basketball championship.
During World War II, Mary trained as a defense worker in Duluth. She moved to Minneapolis and worked as a welder. Mary was married to Albert S. Thompson from Buhl on Dec. 13, 1944, in Minneapolis. After Albert returned from the military, they lived at 308 Pennsylvania Avenue in Buhl. Mary and Albert had one daughter, Cary Ann.
Mary enjoyed curling, fishing, picking berries and reading. She was a wonderful strudel and potica maker. She was a member of First Lutheran Church of Buhl. For many years, she taught religious release time classes. She enjoyed being a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She was a good and kind daughter taking care of her parents and aunt and uncle. Mary was a proud member of the Croatian Fraternal Union. She was fluent in Croatian and
enjoyed a trip to Krivi Put with Cary.
Mary worked for the Buhl School District. She was often told by former students how kind and compassionate she was to them. She also announced the Buhl football games.
In 1993, Mary moved to the Laurentian Manor in Virginia. Thanks to Lori Duel, her helper, and her daughter, who assisted her in living independently till she was 94.
Mary got COVID on Dec. 21, 2020, and passed away on Dec. 25, 2020, at the age of 96. We will miss that twinkle in her eye and that wonderful smile she had for us when she saw us. She lived a Good Life!
Mary is survived by her daughter, Cary and son-in-law, Greg Gilbert; her three grandchildren: Amy Immergluck (Michael), Ana Gilbert, and Haviland Gilbert (Maryanne); one great-grandson, Adam Immergluck; her sister-in-law, Janice Thompson of Buhl; and many nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Lakeview Cemetery in Buhl. A luncheon will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for the First Lutheran Church of Buhl are preferred. Please forward cards and condolences to the family via Range Funeral Home (P.O. Box 4, Virginia, MN 55792).
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
