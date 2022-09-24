Marvin Russell Adams

Marvin R. Adams, 87, Hibbing, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia, Minn.
He was born Jan. 15, 1935, to Leslie and Agnes (Ludolph) Adams in Wirt, Minn. He married Beatrice (Beel) Adams on March 26, 1955, in Hibbing. They raised their family in the Babbitt-Embarrass area. He lived in Togo early on and resided in Coleraine for a short time as well. Marvin spent time working at sawmills and logging in Montana. He would later work for US Steel as a truck driver at Minntac. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and was a tremendous family man. Marvin had a strong work ethic. He would go ricing in the Wirt area from time to time making a little extra for his family.
Marvin is survived by his five children: Bradley (Lavon) Adams, Keewatin, Christine Adams, Hibbing, Wendell Adams, Hibbing, Cindy Perkins, Aurora, and Chad (Pam) Adams, of Hibbing; 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Wesley Adams; wife, Beatrice Adams; granddaughter, Crystal; his parents, Leslie and Agnes (Ludolph) Adams; numerous brothers, sisters, and his son-in-law, Richard Perkins.
Funeral services for Marvin will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Steve Tomberlin will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Thursday.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Marvin’s family would like to express a sincere thank you to Edgewood Vista and the Caring Edge Hospice team that cared for Marvin in the recent past.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.