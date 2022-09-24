Marvin Russell Adams

Marvin R. Adams, 87, Hibbing, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia, Minn.

He was born Jan. 15, 1935, to Leslie and Agnes (Ludolph) Adams in Wirt, Minn. He married Beatrice (Beel) Adams on March 26, 1955, in Hibbing. They raised their family in the Babbitt-Embarrass area. He lived in Togo early on and resided in Coleraine for a short time as well. Marvin spent time working at sawmills and logging in Montana. He would later work for US Steel as a truck driver at Minntac. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and was a tremendous family man. Marvin had a strong work ethic. He would go ricing in the Wirt area from time to time making a little extra for his family.

