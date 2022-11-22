Marvin ‘Marv’ Sirjord
October 31, 1950—November 16, 2022
Marvin “Marv” Sirjord passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the University of MN Hospital in Minneapolis.
Marv was born Oct. 31, 1950, to Clarence and Sylvia (Horn) Sirjord, in Mahnomen, Minn. After graduating from Hibbing High School, Marvin enlisted into the United States Air Force where he was stationed at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas as a Vehicle Repairman.
Upon being honorably discharged from the United States Air Force, Marv worked as a core sampler at Longyear Drilling Company. After Longyear Drilling, Marvin began working for Untied States Steel Minntac facility and was a part of the Local 1938 Steelworkers union. While working at Minntac, Marvin was united in marriage to Bonita “Bonnie” Pianfetti on December 7, 1974. Shortly after, Marvin began clearing land and building his home for his family. Marvin’s career at Minntac was spread over 26 years of service where he made countless friends working in multiple job duties and locations.
Marvin was a man of few words when the sun was up, however once set, became a philosophical Rembrandt while Hank Williams Junior played on the radio.
His words of, “Don’t live beyond your means”, will continue to be sound advice with his family. After retirement, he enjoyed car auctions and his daily routines of going out for coffee, visiting his friends at the auto body shop, and evening trips to local establishments to visit with friends and chew on toothpicks. But despite his social life, Marvin enjoyed being a father and later a grandfather the most.
Those who will miss him dearly are his wife, Bonnie Sirjord of Hibbing; their daughter, Cindy Lervik of Chisholm; the apple of his eye and granddaughter, Riley Lervik of Chisholm; brother, Harley (Kathy) Sirjord of Hibbing; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Sherman “Slim” Sirjord and Jim Sirjord.
A Celebration of Marv’s life will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m. at the Sportsman’s Restaurant and Taverna in Hibbing, Minn.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
