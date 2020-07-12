Marvin “Marv” Bernhardt Niemi died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora after a twenty-year courageous battle with cancer.
Marv was born on Aug. 23, 1933, to John and Lempi (Heikkinen) in Biwabik. He grew up and attended school in Embarrass, graduating from Embarrass High School, Class of 1951. Marv then enlisted in the US Army and had served during the Korean Conflict. Upon his honorable discharge, Marv furthered his education at Virginia Junior College. He was united in marriage to Gladys Ranta on June 8, 1957. Marv was employed as an Asphalt Superintendent and was a member of the Operations Engineers Local #49 for 47 years. Marv was a member of the former Aurora VFW where he served on their Color Guard as well as several other capacities; as well as the Aurora Legion Post, the Hoyt Lakes VFW, and the Palo Congregational Church.
Marv enjoyed spending time with this family and took the greatest pleasure in being a grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-three years: Gladys; one son, Clark (Lisa) Niemi of Eveleth; three grandsons: Kyle (Carly) Niemi of Eveleth, Daniel (Alyssa Belange) Niemi of Hoyt Lakes, and Dylan Niemi of Eveleth; two stepgreat-grandchildren: Taylor and Carter; as well as a great-granddaughter due in November. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by seven brothers; five sisters; one foster brother; and his parents.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora with Pastor Isabelle Westman officiating.
Friends and family may gather one hour prior to the service. Social distancing of six feet will be observed. Marvin’s family prefers that all who attend wear a mask.
Military honors will be accorded by the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Color Guard.
Interment will be in the Rauha Cemetery in Palo.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
