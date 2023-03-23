Marvin James Austin
Marvin James Austin passed away peacefully on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the age of 84.
Marvin James Austin
Marvin James Austin passed away peacefully on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the age of 84.
Born to Martin and Gladys Austin on May 5, 1938, Marv led a long and fulfilling life that included service in the United States Navy, a loving marriage of nearly 66 years, overcoming a battle with cancer, and creating a beautiful community of friends and family that will forever treasure his memory.
Following his sophomore year of high school, Marv joined the U.S. Navy and honorably served his country for three years, after which he dedicated himself to being a hard-working member of his community as an Iron Range miner, a trucker, a construction worker, and a salesman, among other selfless roles.
He found immense joy in bowling with his friends (with many trophies to show for it), camping, boating, and fishing at Fisherman’s Point during warm Minnesota summers, sightseeing across the U.S. with his wife Marge, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers at home alongside his loyal companion, his miniature schnauzer Riley.
To know Marv Austin was to love him, and to know that he loved you back. Everyone whose life crossed paths with his adored Marv’s giving spirit, his incredibly quick wit, and the way he never missed an opportunity to give a big hug and say, “I love you.” His heartwarming smile, his contagious laugh, and his love for life will be tremendously missed.
Marvin is survived by his wife Marge, his daughters Diane and Deb, his grandchildren Justin, Ryan, Tyler, and Erin, his sister Ruth (Lenny), and his brothers Harv (Ruth Ann) and John (Sue).
He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Gladys, his sister Jean, his brother Pete, and other beloved members of his extended family.
A memorial tribute will take place at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home (402 W. 3rd Ave N., Aurora, Minn.) on Monday, March 27. The visitation will begin at 12 p.m. followed by the service at 1 p.m. At the conclusion of the service, the burial and a military send-off will take place at Hoyt Lakes Cemetery. All are invited to an informal gathering at the VFW (112 Kensingston Drive, Hoyt Lakes, Minn.) from 3-6 p.m. to reminisce on the dearly departed.
