Marvin A. Anderson

Marvin Arthur Anderson, 81, of Chicago, Ill., and formerly of Chisholm, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 27, 2021. He was born in Rhinelander, Wis., the son of Arthur and Margaret (Kegel) Anderson.
Marvin graduated from Ashland High School in 1957. Before he enrolled in college, he sailed the Great Lakes on an ore ship. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Northland College in June of 1962. While at Northland College he met his future wife, Kathryn Ann (Rosc) Anderson, of Chisholm, Minn. They were married on June 22, 1962.
Upon graduation, they moved to Sacramento, Calif., where Marvin worked for the Department of Defense as a computer programmer. His career also brought him to NCR for a number of years and took them to many locations around the country including Dayton, Ohio, Portland, Maine, Pittsfield, Mass., Waukesha, Wis., and Baltimore, Md. The family moved to Chisholm, where he continued his career working for General Diesel of Hibbing, and Arrowhead Promotion and Fulfillment of Grand Rapids until he retired in 1999. After retirement, he moved to Chicago, Ill., where, for a time, he worked in Real Estate for ReMax.
Marvin was an avid card player, playing everything from bridge to pinochle, hearts to cribbage. He was an avid fan of science, loved his subscription to National Geographic and could still understand and explain Euclidean Geometry which may also explain his obsession with Star Trek. He liked to travel, loved to sing, he played the guitar and was known to be a terrific dance partner. He will be remembered for his kind heart, his love of family, his funny jokes and his infectious laughter.
He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Anderson; his son, Steven (Brett Malon) Anderson; his son, Thomas (Bobbie) Anderson; his daughter, Jenny (Patric) Anderson; his grandchildren, Erich, Michael, Emalee, Madeline, Kathryn, Allie, Parker; great granddaughter, Annarose; along with many other nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 37 years, Kathy; and his sister, Judy.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Chisholm, Minn. He will be laid to rest in Chisholm next to his beloved wife Kathy.
Marvin lived his life through his kind and generous acts, always aware of those who were less fortunate then him. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you make a donation in his name to your favorite charity. He would have loved that.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.