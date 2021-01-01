Martin Michael DeLuca, 96, of Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Essentia Health – Virginia due to Covid-19 complications.
He was born on May 15, 1924, in Virginia to Antonio and Carmela (Minelli) DeLuca. Martin graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia, Class of 1942. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 – 1946. He married Christina Paoletti on June 23, 1946, in Chicago after the war. They lived in Chicago for a couple of years and began their family before returning to Virginia in 1949.
Martin worked and became a supervisor for the Virginia Public Utilities from 1951 retiring in 1983. He also was a bartender for the American Legion Club for many years. Martin loved to travel in his later years.
Martin is survived by his two daughters, Linda (Keith) Lundin and Joanne Setzer; and son, David DeLuca; grandchildren: Tony DeLuca Jr., Tracey (Joe) Bray, Tina (John) Stodola, Justina DeLuca, Christie (Brian) Bird, Genevieve (Donnie) Johnson, Heghan (Ryan) Jones, Shane Sarver, and Zach (Amy) Sarver; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brother, Michael (Lenore) DeLuca; and sister-in-law, Kathryn DeLuca.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Christina; son, Anthony; and brothers, John, Jack and Rudy.
Graveside services will be held in the summer of 2021 in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
