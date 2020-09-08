Martin Kaivola, 70, of Cascade, Colo., passed away suddenly Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Penrose Hospital in Colorado. He went to be home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Martin graduated from Virginia High School and went to serve our country in the US Navy as a Petty Officer 3rd Class with Reconnaissance Attack Squadron 7 during the Vietnam War. Later he went on to work for, and retired from US Steel Minntac. After retirement he moved to Colorado and lived with his wife Inge.
He is survived by his wife: Inge Kaivola; children: Garrett (Jody) Kaivola, Brandon Kaivola, and Amanda Serson; brothers: Arnie (Deb) Kaivola and Roger Thomas; grandchildren: Kelsea Kaivola, Olivia Powell, Isaac Powell, Garrett Kaivola, Jr., Ashton Kaivola, Damon Serson, Janessa Serson and Maya Kaivola; and three great-granddaughters.
The memorial service for Martin will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home in Virginia. Bill Bauman will officiate.
Inurnment will follow in the Veterans Plot of Greenwood Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
