Martin Christopher ‘Marty’ Hill
April 3, 1954—November 28, 2022
Martin Christopher ‘Marty’ Hill
April 3, 1954—November 28, 2022
Our much-loved brother Martin Christopher “Marty” Hill, age 68, of Hudson, passed away at his home in Hudson, Wis., on Nov. 28, 2022, following a long struggle with mental illness.
Marty was born on April 3, 1954, in Hibbing, Minn., to Henry and Mary (Martin) Hill. He graduated from Chisholm High School with the class of 1972 and continued his studies at St. Cloud State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Engineering. He began his career with Fairchild Industries in Minneapolis and shifted his path into the fitness industry working as a fitness consultant for the past 18 years.
Marty was known for his kindness, playful personality, and a smile that lit up a room. He had an impact on everyone he met. His big heart and good sense of humor lifted the spirits of others, and Marty was happiest when he was surrounded by family and friends.
Marty will remain in the hearts of his siblings, James Mattson, Elizabeth (Robert) Andres, Mary Jane (James) Buzzie; sister-in-law, Rose Mattson; his son, Tristan Steel; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary Hill; brother, Terry Mattson; and his favorite aunt, “Aunt Lil.”
We invite you to join us to celebrate Marty’s life together during the 2023 Doc Graham Days in Chisholm, Minn. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers or a card, everyone is asked to just spend some time with their loved ones, and in remembrance of Marty, take a moment to enjoy a double cheeseburger and a large ice cream at the Dairy Queen because that’s what he loved to do.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
