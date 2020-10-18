Martha Way Sandberg, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep, at home in St. Cloud, Minn., on Sunday, Oct.11, 2020.
Martha was born and raised in Interlachen Park (Hopkins), Minnesota to Milden and Harriet Way. She met Robert Young Sandberg (Sandy) right after high school graduation in 1943 on Rainy Lake where she was visiting a friend and Sandy worked as a camp counselor. They didn’t actually start dating until several years later. Home from the war, he tracked her down. They were married on March 22, 1947. Sandy preceded Martha in death in 2015 after 68 years of marriage.
The Sandbergs settled down in Hibbing, where Sandy built his career as an architect and they raised four children. Martha and Sandy were very active, physically and socially, often combining the two. They loved to downhill and cross-country ski, sail, curl and entertain. Martha was the consummate hostess whether it be formal dinner parties or casual brunches on their deck at Lake Vermilion. Everyone was welcome in her home, and if you didn’t know how to do something, there were usually directions written by a sharpie on freezer tape.
Martha lived a long and happy life and will be sorely missed.
Martha is survived by children, Becky Velde, Craig/Asher Sandberg and Bobbie Hentges; grandchildren: Chad Sandberg, Jessica (Ted) Perhanidis, Andrewe Sandberg, Todd (Hana) Velde, Tyce (Katie) Velde, Libby Velde and Chryssa Velde; and great-grandchildren: Eva Perhanidis, Alexander Perhanidis, Rhys Velde, Nathan Velde, Audrey/Lizzy Velde and Octavian Velde.
She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Young (2015); son, Todd Young (2000); son-in-law, William Velde (2016); and son-in-law, Stephen Hentges (2019).
At Martha’s request, there will be no service.
Martha’s and Sandy’s remains will return to the earth in central Wisconsin near the cabin that Robert built as a teen and where they shared many happy adventures over their long and joyful marriage.
Bobby, So sorry to hear of your Mom’s passing. She and your Dad were the BEST neighbors ever!! When our dog, Sam, would get tangled around our clothes poles, your Mom would come out and untangle him as my husband, Bob, and I were at work. We still live in the next house to yours on 5th Avenue in Hibbing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Bob and Phyllis Petrick
