Martha Maria (Lahti) Salin, 95, of Virginia, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.

A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Mountain Iron, with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Salin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries